Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics list in B group

Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics list in B group

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Sedemac Mechatronics (Scrip Code: 544723) are listed effective 11 March 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' group securities. At 09:19 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 11.24% to offer price of Rs 1352.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Brigade Enterprises, HG Infra Eng, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Brigade Enterprises, HG Infra Eng, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

Waaree Renewable bags 300 MW solar EPC project

Waaree Renewable bags 300 MW solar EPC project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIMD Weather UpdateInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsCoal India Target PriceLPG shortage shuts restaurantsLPG Crisis