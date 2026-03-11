Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics list in B group
The equity shares of Sedemac Mechatronics (Scrip Code: 544723) are listed effective 11 March 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' group securities. At 09:19 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 11.24% to offer price of Rs 1352.
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:31 AM IST