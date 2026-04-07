Sharika Enterprises appoints Sanjay Verma as CEO

With effect from 01 April 2026

Sharika Enterprises has appointed Sanjay Verma as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 01 April 2026.

Verma brings over three decades of experience spanning power distribution, utility systems, and digital grid technologies. Having served as Executive Director and Board member since 2014, he has been closely associated with the company's growth in smart grid and power infrastructure solutions.

Prior to this, he held a key role at GE Energy as SWAT Leader Smart Grids (Greater India Region), where he was involved in early-stage deployment of advanced utility platforms, including SCADA, ADMS, EMS, GIS, WFM, Demand Response Management Systems and smart metering systems. His experience includes working with utilities, regulators, and global technology partners such as IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, TCS, and Tech Mahindra during critical phases of grid modernization.