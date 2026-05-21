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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Sales rise 20.89% to Rs 21.01 crore

Net loss of Sharika Enterprises reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.89% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 75.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.0117.38 21 75.4681.71 -8 OPM %-12.3324.74 --11.462.36 - PBDT-2.634.04 PL -10.460.56 PL PBT-3.033.83 PL -11.53-0.14 -8136 NP-2.425.03 PL -8.85-0.23 -3748

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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