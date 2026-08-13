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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 22.20 crore

Net profit of Sharika Enterprises reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.2017.52 27 OPM %6.62-6.45 -PBDT0.70-1.58 LP PBT0.41-1.81 LP NP0.35-1.60 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:49 AM IST