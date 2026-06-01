Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.92% to Rs 7.47 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 16.22% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 35.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.475.98 25 35.9329.87 20 OPM %13.5213.55 -10.1012.25 - PBDT0.870.90 -3 3.283.25 1 PBT0.430.23 87 1.561.41 11 NP0.430.37 16 1.241.24 0
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST