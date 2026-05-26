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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Sharp Commercial Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.06 -17 0.090.06 50 OPM %-40.0016.67 --133.3333.33 - PBDT00.01 -100 -0.030.02 PL PBT00.01 -100 -0.030.01 PL NP00.01 -100 -0.030.01 PL

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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