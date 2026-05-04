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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharp Investments standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharp Investments standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Sharp Investments rose 85.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.18 44 0.260.18 44 OPM %100.0077.78 -3.850 - PBDT0.260.14 86 0.010 0 PBT0.260.14 86 0.010 0 NP0.260.14 86 0.010 0

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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