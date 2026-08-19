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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharp spike in international energy prices has had limited pass-through to domestic retail prices, says RBI minutes

Sharp spike in international energy prices has had limited pass-through to domestic retail prices, says RBI minutes

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

RBI noted in its monetary policy minutes that as of June 2026, fuel inflation has remained modest because the sharp spike in international energy prices has had limited pass-through to domestic retail prices. CPI inflation has crossed the 4% target by small margin. However, core inflation was still below 4%. Core inflation excluding precious metals remained much lower at 2.5 per cent. These numbers suggest limited pass-through so far of the terms-of-trade shocks (due to a sharp escalation in crude prices and a weakened INR) the economy experienced over the last two quarters.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 5:51 PM IST