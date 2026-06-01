Monday, June 01, 2026 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharpline Broadcast consolidated net profit rises 4.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast consolidated net profit rises 4.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Sales rise 19.16% to Rs 37.25 crore

Net profit of Sharpline Broadcast rose 4.49% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.16% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 537.40% to Rs 7.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.43% to Rs 109.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.2531.26 19 109.6957.60 90 OPM %23.6820.86 -11.582.97 - PBDT8.317.29 14 14.143.01 370 PBT8.006.79 18 12.771.85 590 NP4.654.45 4 7.841.23 537

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 142.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 142.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra standalone net profit declines 1.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra standalone net profit declines 1.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 229.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 229.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance