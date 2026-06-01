Sharpline Broadcast standalone net profit declines 80.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.63% to Rs 24.45 crore

Net profit of Sharpline Broadcast declined 80.90% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.63% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 184.62% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.79% to Rs 66.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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