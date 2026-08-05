Shayona Engineering bags Rs 97 lakh domestic order for stainless steel coils

Shayona Engineering said that it has received a domestic purchase order worth Rs 97.10 lakh for the supply of stainless steel coils.

The customer has not been disclosed due to contractual confidentiality and non-disclosure obligations. The company said it may disclose the customer's identity to the stock exchanges or regulatory authorities, if specifically required, subject to confidentiality safeguards.

The order involves the supply of stainless steel coils as per the agreed specifications and delivery schedule, along with the material test certificate (MTC). The payment terms are seven days, while execution will be completed as per the delivery schedule.

Shayona Engineering clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. It also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Shayona Engineering provides customized solutions for precision castings in special grades, with weights ranging from a few grams to 3 metric tons in a single piece.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, the company's standalone net profit surged 66.9% to Rs 4.04 crore from Rs 2.42 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 73.9% year-on-year to Rs 40.27 crore in FY26.

Shares of Shayona Engineering tanked 2.90% to end at Rs 134 on the BSE.

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