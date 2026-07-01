SHE-LEAPS Digital Platform Boosts Rural Women's Enterprises with Real-Time Tracking and Support for the Lakhpati Didi Mission

SHE-LEAPS stands for Self-Help Entrepreneur-Livelihoods and Enterprise Application for Prosperity and Sustainability. It is a digital platform for empowering women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across rural India. This is being accomplished through a unified platform for enterprise creation and performance tracking. SHE-LEAPS supports livelihood creation, enterprise growth, and financial inclusion for rural women. It supports both farm and non-farm rural enterprises, aiming to build a stronger and more sustainable rural economy.

SHE-LEAPS captures real-time operational data across sectors and tracks the complete livelihood journey. The platform supports every stage, from profile creation to enterprise performance tracking. It further strengthens digital monitoring, improves governance and enables better planning, intervention and informed policy decisions.

SHE-LEAPS will strengthen the Lakhpati Didi mission by providing end-to-end tracking of income growth and enterprise performance. Recently, the government has increased the target of the Lakhpati Didi scheme from 3 crore to 6 crore women. The government also plans to release Rs 10 lakh crore to benefit Lakhpati Didis over the next five years. This reflects a major commitment of the government towards womens empowerment. Therefore, the SHE-LEAPS mobile application is an integral part of this plan to support enterprise expansion at scale.

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