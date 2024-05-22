Business Standard
Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 49.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 845.15 crore
Net profit of Sheela Foam rose 49.48% to Rs 64.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 845.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.29% to Rs 182.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 2982.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2873.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales845.15729.04 16 2982.312873.32 4 OPM %9.5310.74 -10.0810.38 - PBDT90.2388.88 2 349.02362.71 -4 PBT48.8962.81 -22 233.23273.09 -15 NP64.6243.23 49 182.44198.93 -8
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

