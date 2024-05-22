Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 49.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 845.15 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam rose 49.48% to Rs 64.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 845.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.29% to Rs 182.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 2982.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2873.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content