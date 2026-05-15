Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 597.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 1050.06 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam rose 597.86% to Rs 91.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 1050.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.63% to Rs 159.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 3820.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3439.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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