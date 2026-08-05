Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 839.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.63% to Rs 1031.94 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam rose 839.45% to Rs 61.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.63% to Rs 1031.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 821.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1031.94821.4110.559.16107.2155.8073.339.6861.446.54

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