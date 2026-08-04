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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheela Foam records PAT of Rs 62 crore for June'26 quarter

Sheela Foam records PAT of Rs 62 crore for June'26 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sheela Foam has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62 crore for Q1 FY27, which is 9.5 times the PAT figure of Rs 7 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue for the period under review was Rs 1,032 crore, up 26% YoY. The company stated that the mattress volume grew by 6% and in value terms, the segment grew by 15%. The foam business has registered volume growth and value growth of 4% and 26%, respectively.

While EBITDA improved by 45% YoY to Rs 109 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 139 basis points YoY to 10.6% in the June'26 quarter.

 

Rahul Gautam, chairman & managing director, said: "We have started FY27 on a strong note, with both our mattress and foam businesses sustaining the healthy momentum built through FY26.

Our e-commerce and U2O initiatives continue to gain scale, further widening our market reach. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to carry this momentum forward.

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Backed by our integrated operations and expanding reach, we remain committed to delivering sustained growth with adequate, consistent profitability, while continuing to build resilience and long-term value across the business."

Sheela Foam is a leading producer of polyurethane (PU) foam and the company has operations across Asia, Australia, and Europe.

The scrip had declined 2.48% to end at Rs 771.45 on the BSE today.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 6:31 PM IST