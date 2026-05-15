Sheela Foam spurts after Q4 PAT climbs over six-fold to Rs 91 cr

Sheela Foam surged 17.30% to Rs 637.80 after the company reported a more than six-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.28 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 13.08 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.59% YoY to Rs 1,050.06 crore, on account of higher volume growth in both mattress and foam segments.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged over thrty-six times to Rs 78.48 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

Core EBITDA grew by 90% to Rs 121 crore from Rs 64 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 400 bps to 11.5% in Q4 FY26 from 7.5% in Q4 FY25, supported by higher volumes, improved gross margins and operating leverage.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 78.63% to Rs 159.61 crore on 11.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3820.84 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Rahul Gautam (chairman & managing director) said, Fiscal year 2026 has been a year of realising the benefits of the Kurlon acquisition and its integration with Sheela Foam. Both Sleepwell and Kurlon brands delivered strong growth, while the foam segment also recorded commendable momentum. This broad-based performance has translated into healthy growth across both revenue and profitability. I am pleased to share that the company has achieved its highest-ever turnover and EBITDA in its history, reflecting the strength of our integrated platform, focused execution and continued commitment to profitable growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share with a face value Rs 5 each for the financial year 202526. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval from shareholders.

Sheela Foam is a leading player in Indias mattress and foam products industry and a leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a track record, since 1971. In India, the company markets its products under well-known brands such as Sleepwell and Kurlon.

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