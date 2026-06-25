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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheetal Cool Products bags Rs 4-cr export order

Sheetal Cool Products bags Rs 4-cr export order

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sheetal Cool Products has received an export order for the supply of its products, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore.

The order involves the supply of 75 tonnes of Shrikhand and 75 tonnes of Paneer, to be executed under mutually agreed commercial terms.

The company stated that the name of the customer has not been disclosed due to confidentiality and commercial considerations. The order is to be executed by August 2026. The export order will be routed through a domestic merchant exporter.

Incorporated in 1987, Sheetal Cool Products manufactures and sells ice cream, milk and milk products, namkeen, bakery and sweet products. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 72.36% to Rs 8.17 crore on a 42.50% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 133.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

Shares of Sheetal Cool Products fell 1.77% to Rs 476.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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