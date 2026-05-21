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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 72.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 72.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 133.31 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products rose 72.36% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 133.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.39% to Rs 19.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 366.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales133.3193.55 43 366.00321.31 14 OPM %11.4721.96 -11.2511.28 - PBDT13.308.62 54 34.8030.44 14 PBT11.056.60 67 25.9522.50 15 NP8.174.74 72 19.1216.57 15

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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