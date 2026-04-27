Shekhawati Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.73% to Rs 8.14 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries reported to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.73% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.29% to Rs 8.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.16% to Rs 16.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

8.1410.9616.2760.6153.32-0.0951.208.815.000.069.927.084.63-0.168.816.274.63-0.168.816.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News