Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit rises 126.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.33% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries rose 126.69% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.33% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.523.00-78.9559.676.923.026.532.816.372.81

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