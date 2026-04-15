Shelter Pharma jumps on strengthening sales and export leadership

Shelter Pharma gained 5.80% to Rs 33.54 after the company announced key senior-level appointments aimed at strengthening its sales and export functions.

The company has appointed a Zonal Sales Manager for its veterinary division, along with a Regional Sales Manager for Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh. It has also added multiple sales officers across Gujarat and Rajasthan to enhance its field presence. In addition, an export executive has been appointed at the head office to support international business development.

According to the company, the appointments are part of its strategy to strengthen its sales hierarchy, improve operational efficiency, and expand market reach across regions. The move is also expected to support growth in export markets alongside domestic expansion.

Shelter Pharma is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, specializing in herbal remedies for both human and veterinary healthcare.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 27.12% to Rs 4.50 crore on 38.36% rise in net sales to Rs 33.29 crore in the half year ended September 2025 over the half year ended September 2024.