Shelter Pharma spurts on bagging export order worth $12,285 from Genet International

Shelter Pharma surged 7.70% to Rs 28.97 after the company received an international purchase order worth $12,285 (around Rs 10.7 lakh) from Genet International for the supply of veterinary feed supplement products.

The order comprises 2,000 boxes of Feedmin Bolus valued at $2,700, 2,500 boxes of Regulin Bolus worth $3,375, 1,200 pieces of Lactocal Gel valued at $3,360, and 1,500 boxes of Buta-B Bolus worth $2,850.

The company said the order was received in the normal course of business and will be executed within mutually agreed timelines as per the purchase order schedule.

Shelter Pharma clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in Genet International. It also said the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Shelter Pharma manufactures pharmaceutical products, including herbal medicines for veterinary, poultry and human healthcare.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed 24.72% to Rs 9.03 crore in FY2026 from Rs 7.24 crore in FY2025, while net sales increased 44.35% year-on-year to Rs 73.13 crore.

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