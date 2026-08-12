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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shentracon Chemicals standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Shentracon Chemicals declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060 0 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT0.010.07 -86 PBT0.010.07 -86 NP0.010.07 -86

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST