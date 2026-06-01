Monday, June 01, 2026 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheraton Properties & Finance standalone net profit rises 9.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sheraton Properties & Finance standalone net profit rises 9.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sheraton Properties & Finance rose 9.04% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.16% to Rs 6.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

B&B Realty standalone net profit declines 97.44% in the March 2026 quarter

B&B Realty standalone net profit declines 97.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 1885.71% in the March 2026 quarter

G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 1885.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lime Chemicals standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Lime Chemicals standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table