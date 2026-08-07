Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 291.18% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 48.02% to Rs 4.60 croreNet profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate rose 291.18% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.02% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.608.85 -48 OPM %-4.780.34 -PBDT2.040.79 158 PBT1.710.42 307 NP1.330.34 291
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Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 20.64% in the June 2026 quarter
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST