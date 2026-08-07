Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 291.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.02% to Rs 4.60 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate rose 291.18% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.02% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.608.85-4.780.342.040.791.710.421.330.34

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