Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 297.26% to Rs 13.07 croreNet profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 297.26% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.073.29 297 OPM %16.83-15.81 -PBDT5.260.23 2187 PBT5.020 0 NP5.020 0
