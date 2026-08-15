Shetron standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 86.37 crore

Net profit of Shetron rose 16.67% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 86.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.86.3768.796.627.444.373.802.792.341.891.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News