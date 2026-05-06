Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 151.65 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies declined 48.72% to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 151.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.70% to Rs 158.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 651.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 623.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales151.65231.86 -35 651.94623.15 5 OPM %21.0530.72 -29.2129.65 - PBDT38.4975.66 -49 215.99200.78 8 PBT37.4874.68 -50 211.97197.37 7 NP28.3955.36 -49 158.16146.85 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST