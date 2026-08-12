Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit declines 49.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 134.61 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies declined 49.72% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 134.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.134.61158.7516.3833.0229.1356.5528.0755.5620.8641.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News