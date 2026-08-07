Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 9.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 25.20 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 9.46% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 25.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.2024.8313.8914.986.236.434.655.143.353.70

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