Shilpa Biocare to acquire 30.4% stake in Barcelona-based Gate2Brain
Shilpa Medicare announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biocare intends to make a strategic equity partnership of 30.4% in Gate2Brain. The investment of Euro 7 million includes cash infusion of Euro 0.5 million, equity for services Euro 5.5 million and Euro 1 million for development of project.
Gate2Brain is a Barcelona-based biotechnology company developing peptide-based delivery systems that transport therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company is in pre-clinical stage of product development currently.
Being a strategic shareholder would allow Shilpa to participate in long-term value creation while contributing the manufacturing and regulatory depth required to bring G2B-002 to first-in-human studies and extend its application to other molecules and therapy categories.
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST