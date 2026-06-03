Shilpa Biocare to acquire 30.4% stake in Barcelona-based Gate2Brain

Shilpa Medicare announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biocare intends to make a strategic equity partnership of 30.4% in Gate2Brain. The investment of Euro 7 million includes cash infusion of Euro 0.5 million, equity for services Euro 5.5 million and Euro 1 million for development of project.

Gate2Brain is a Barcelona-based biotechnology company developing peptide-based delivery systems that transport therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company is in pre-clinical stage of product development currently.

Being a strategic shareholder would allow Shilpa to participate in long-term value creation while contributing the manufacturing and regulatory depth required to bring G2B-002 to first-in-human studies and extend its application to other molecules and therapy categories.