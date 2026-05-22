Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 642.87% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 436.99 croreNet profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 642.87% to Rs 107.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 436.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 210.81% to Rs 243.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 1538.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1286.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales436.99330.82 32 1538.871286.43 20 OPM %27.3923.94 -28.2524.73 - PBDT126.0474.65 69 402.87265.90 52 PBT95.4245.86 108 283.15152.91 85 NP107.7914.51 643 243.3378.29 211
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST