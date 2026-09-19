Shilpa Medicare Unit VII inspection ends with one procedural observation

Shilpa Medicare said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at Unit VII of its Analytical Services Division in Hyderabad from 16 to 18 September 2026.

The inspection concluded with one procedural observation, which was neither a repeat observation nor related to data integrity. The company will submit a comprehensive response to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline, along with appropriate corrective and preventive actions.

The company said it does not expect the observation to have any material impact on its current business operations or existing supplies from the facility.

Shilpa Medicare is a diversified pharmaceutical and biotechnology company engaged in the development and manufacture of complex generics, biologics and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Through its subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals, the company operates a fully integrated biologics platform spanning development, scale-up and commercial manufacturing at its EU-GMP facility in Dharwad, India.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit jumped 115.19% year-on-year to Rs 100.88 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 46.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 44.89% YoY to Rs 465.78 crorereflecting broad-based growth across its API, formulations and biologics businesses.

The counter rallied 6.63% to settle at Rs 1020.90 on the BSE.

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