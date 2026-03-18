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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corp gains after signing shipbuilding pact with Mazagon Dock for methanol dual-fuel PSV

Shipping Corp gains after signing shipbuilding pact with Mazagon Dock for methanol dual-fuel PSV

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) added 2.14% to Rs 241.40 after the company has executed a shipbuilding contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) for the construction of one 3,000 DWT methanol dual-fuel Platform Supply Vessel (PSV).

The proposed PSV will be the first vessel in SCIs fleet designed to operate on alternate fuelgreen methanolmarking a significant step towards sustainable shipping.

The development aligns with the governments push for green maritime initiatives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

Shipping Corporation of India is engaged in the business of transporting goods and passengers. The company reported a 436.24% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 404.97 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 22.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,611.67 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

 

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 9.01% to Rs 879.78 crore while net sales rose 14.55% to Rs 3601.09 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024. The scrip added 4.05% to Rs 2,457.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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