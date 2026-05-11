Shipping Corp rises after Q4 PAT surges 119% YoY to Rs 405 cr

Shipping Corporation of India rose 1.55% to Rs 344 after the company reported a 118.5% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 404.60 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 185.14 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 14.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,513.21 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 415.59 crore in Q4 FY26, up 142.6% YoY, compared to Rs 171.34 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

On a segmental basis, revenue from liners stood at Rs 164.67 crore (down 30.99% YoY) in Q4 FY26, while revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 217.83 crore (up 118.07% YoY). Revenue from tankers came in at Rs 1,074.46 crore (up 15.84% YoY), and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 72.37 crore (up 11.25% YoY) during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 60.4% to Rs 1,352.92 crore on a 3.1% rise in net sales to Rs 5,779.79 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting and, if approved, will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval.

Shipping Corporation of India is engaged in the business of transporting goods and passengers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News