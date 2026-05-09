Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 118.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 1513.21 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 118.54% to Rs 404.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 1513.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1325.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.38% to Rs 1352.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 843.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 5779.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5605.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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