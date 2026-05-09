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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 118.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 118.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 1513.21 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 118.54% to Rs 404.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 1513.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1325.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.38% to Rs 1352.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 843.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 5779.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5605.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1513.211325.19 14 5779.795605.83 3 OPM %39.8727.52 -37.8131.47 - PBDT702.68414.03 70 2486.641803.11 38 PBT415.59171.34 143 1422.81851.79 67 NP404.60185.14 119 1352.92843.58 60

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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