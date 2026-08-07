Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 74.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.31% to Rs 1846.56 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 74.87% to Rs 619.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 354.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.31% to Rs 1846.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1316.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1846.561316.0445.3537.16910.29615.92628.31366.27619.34354.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News