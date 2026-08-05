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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 37.65% to Rs 7.86 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets declined 2.23% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.65% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.865.71 38 OPM %-13.74-27.15 -PBDT18.8719.55 -3 PBT18.2219.35 -6 NP14.0214.34 -2

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST