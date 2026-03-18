Shipping Corporation signs ship building contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Shipping Corporation of India has executed a Shipbuilding Contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) on 18 March 2026 for construction of one (1 no.) 3000 DWT Methanol Dual Fuel Platform Supply Vessel (PSV).

This PSV will be the first vessel in SCI's fleet which is planned to operate on alternate fuel Green Methanol, a step towards the green shipping under the aegis of National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

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