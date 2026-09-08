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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiprocket surges after Q1 loss narrows to Rs 14 cr

Shiprocket surges after Q1 loss narrows to Rs 14 cr

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Shiprocket rallied 5.96% to Rs 143.27 after the company reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 13.71 crore in Q1 FY27 from a net loss of Rs 18.03 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 33.81% YoY to Rs 592.08 crore in Q1 FY27. The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 13.71 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 18.03 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 790% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8.90 crore in Q1 FY27, while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 1.5% in Q1 FY27 from 0.2% in Q1 FY26.

 

The companys core business revenue grew 22% YoY to Rs 411.7 crore. Revenue from emerging business (Checkout and marketing solutions, Cross-border and Omnichannel solutions) grew 70% YoY to Rs 180.4 crore. Emerging Business grew 3.2 times faster than Core Business and accounted 30% of revenue in Q1 FY27, up from 24% a year ago.

Saahil Goel, managing director and CEO of Shiprocket, said: India's e-commerce market is expected to more than double to $180200 billion by 2030. Almost none of the merchants driving that growth will build their own logistics, payments and growth stack. They will rent it. That is what we are building.

Tanmay Kumar, CFO of Shiprocket, said: Some of the lines we have invested in, like Ads, barely existed two years ago. This quarter, Ads and Marketing Solutions grew around 193%, and Emerging as a whole grew 70%, and lifted its contribution margin from 9.3% to 15.3%.

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Shares of Shiprocket were listed on the stock exchanges on 19 August 2026. The stock debuted at Rs 129.50 on the BSE, representing a 33.51% premium over its issue price, Rs 97. The initial public offer was subscribed 99.38 times.

Shiprocket is a new-age merchant-first and AI-driven technology platform that helps MSMEs to operate their e-commerce business efficiently by providing services like logistics, checkout, payments, fulfillment, and cross-border trade, allowing merchants to sell online and offline both efficiently.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 10:32 AM IST