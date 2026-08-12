Shiv Aum Steels consolidated net profit rises 147.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.16% to Rs 144.62 crore

Net profit of Shiv Aum Steels rose 147.71% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 144.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.144.62115.554.773.445.172.345.082.223.791.53

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