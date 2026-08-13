Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.120.1358.3384.620.070.110.070.110.050.08

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