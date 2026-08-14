Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit declines 16.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy declined 16.46% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.710.8592.9692.940.660.790.660.790.660.79

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