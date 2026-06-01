Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit declines 74.32% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 80.21% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy declined 74.32% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.21% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.16% to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.763.84 -80 3.293.84 -14 OPM %97.3795.57 -81.1695.57 - PBDT0.953.70 -74 2.883.70 -22 PBT0.953.70 -74 2.883.70 -22 NP0.953.70 -74 2.883.70 -22
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST