Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit declines 74.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 80.21% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy declined 74.32% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.21% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.16% to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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