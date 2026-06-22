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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiv Sena (UBT) faces setback with six MPs set to join Shinde camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) faces setback with six MPs set to join Shinde camp

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 3:52 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a major setback after six of its Lok Sabha MPs formally moved to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The switch is expected to increase the Shinde faction's strength in the Lok Sabha from seven to 13 MPs.

The rebel MPs said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had drifted from Bal Thackeray's ideology. Their move, linked to the Shinde camp's "Operation Tiger", marks the biggest challenge for Uddhav Thackeray since the 2022 Shiv Sena split.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has stepped up disciplinary action against those linked to the rebellion. Party leader Sanjay Raut said Krishna Nagesh Patil, son of rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, had been expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

 

The development comes on the opening day of the Maharashtra Legislature's monsoon session, prompting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to convene a meeting of its legislators amid concerns over further defections.

The latest split is expected to further consolidating Eknath Shinde's position while dealing another blow to the parliamentary strength of Shiv Sena (UBT).

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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