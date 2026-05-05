Shiva Cement records loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY26

Shiva Cement has reported a net loss of Rs 28.44 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 53.22 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Net sales for the period under review were Rs 121.36 crore, up 14.1% YoY.

Total operating expenditure rose by 1% to Rs 110.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 33.66 crore in Q4 FY26. It had recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 41.85 crore in the same period last year.

For FY26, Shiva Cement has registered a net loss of Rs 123.67 crore on sales of Rs 435.17 crore. The company had registered a net loss and sales of Rs 142.48 crore and Rs 311.17 crore in FY25, respectively.

Shiva Cement manufactures Portland Slag Cement (PSC) and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), which is sold under Mahabal brand. The company was acquired by JSW Cement in fiscal 2017 and became its subsidiary thereon. As on December 31, 2023, SCL has clinker capacity of 1.3 MTPA and waste heat recovery (WHR) plant of 9 MW.

The scrip fell 2.52% to currently trade at Rs 19.70 on the BSE.

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