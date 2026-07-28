Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.44% to Rs 151.49 croreNet Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.44% to Rs 151.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151.49105.61 43 OPM %12.32-1.87 -PBDT-15.24-31.04 51 PBT-26.46-40.92 35 NP-21.35-30.28 29
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST