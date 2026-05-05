Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 121.36 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 53.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 121.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 125.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 142.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.85% to Rs 435.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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