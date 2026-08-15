Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.37% to Rs 91.44 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries declined 15.29% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 91.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.4477.914.536.643.824.183.353.762.052.42

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